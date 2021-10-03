Fulton Market Art Fair showcases work of local creators

CHICAGO — Thousands of people filed through Fulton Market this weekend to interact with local artists and their work in “The Other Art Fair.”

For Jennifer Warren, this is the first time exhibiting her work as an artist.

“It’s overwhelming, but it’s so positive. I think I’ve received so much inspiration,” Warren said.

Warren added that being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to move to a bigger apartment in Pilsen, building a sanctuary where she could focus more on her art while she also works full-time.

Warren has several projects in the works, including paintings of interesting interiors and exteriors. She began painting portraits of Black women last year.

“After 2020, after all of the unrest and focus on Black Lives Matter made me want to shift my focus and work on processing all of the things that I was feeling,” Warren said.

Warren was one of more than 100 emerging artists, most of whom are based in Chicago.

For Charlotte Grussing, the event’s manager, the event is about letting artists connect with those in attendance to show and discuss their work.

This is the third edition of The Other Art Fair, which took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buyers, collectors, art enthusiasts and families joined together for interaction with people and art that has been greatly missed over the last 18 months.

“This was my first dream and it feels good to finally pursue it and to be able to support myself through that,” Warren said.