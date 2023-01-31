CHICAGO — Brutally cold conditions have entered the Chicago area, with morning wind chills Tuesday between -15 to 0 degrees.

The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60620

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila

4357 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

The Salvation Army is also opening warming centers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

Freedom Center at 825 North Christiana Avenue

Mayfair Community Center at 5020 North Pulaski Road

For more info, call 3-1-1 or click here.

Cook County also has several warming centers open for residents in need. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.

COOK COUNTY WARMING CENTERS:

<a href="https://datacatalog.cookcountyil.gov/Public-Safety/Cook-County-Warming-Centers/9pjs-mt4y" title="Cook County Warming Centers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cook County Warming Centers</a>

The City of Evanston will have two warming centers open:

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Marin Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster Street, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

