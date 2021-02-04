Full list: Warming centers in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — With bitterly cold temperatures expected to enter the region, Cook County said multiple municipalities are opening warming centers for residents.

Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.

Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.

For the full list of warming centers in Chicago, click here or call 311.

Here’s the full list of warming centers in Cook County:

Bremen

16361 S. Kedzie Parkway

Markham, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Elk Grove Township

600 Landmeier Rd

Elk Grove Village, IL

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Hanover (Senior Center)

240 S. IL Route 59

Bartlett, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes; only available within the township. Cost: $1 donation each ride. Please call (630) 483-5600.

Lemont (Township Offices)

1115 Warner Ave.

Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.

Orland Park

14807 Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call (708) 403-4222.

Palos

10802 Roberts Rd.

Palos Hills, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Riverside

27 Riverside Road

Riverside, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Schaumburg

1 Illinois Boulevard

Hoffman Estates, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Schiller Park 9526 W. Irving Park Rd. Schiller Park, IL Available on nights where temperature falls below 15 degrees fahrenheit Transport: No

Stickney Township 7745 S. Leamington Ave. Burbank, IL 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. M-F Transport: No