CHICAGO — A Chicago nonprofit and area law firm are teaming up to help parents of bullying victims.

A heartbreaking press conference was held Wednesday in the Loop, in which one family shared their ordeal regarding cyberbullying and how things said on social media led to the loss of an intelligent, confident and funny 15-year-old.

“It takes a while for society to catch on to how determinantal something is. An example is tobacco and fentanyl. Social media belongs in that category,” said Rob Bronstein, who, alongside his wife, Rose, spoke about their son Nate, who died by suicide in January last year.

The grieving parents say classmates and other students at the Latin School of Chicago viciously bullied their son.

One of those messages sent via Snapchat reportedly read, “Go kill yourself.”

Bronstein told WGN News that he was unaware of what Nate was being subjected to until it was too late. It’s why they created the nonprofit Buckets over Bullying, which seeks to combat cyberbullying, hold bullies and those who enable them accountable and educate all others about the dangers of what can happen over the internet.

The Chicago nonprofit on Wednesday announced a partnership with Disparti Law Group. The firm will provide free legal support to families impacted by bullying.

Rose Bronstein said that along with the partnership, she hopes for other kids’ sakes, the education on bullying and its potential effects starts at home.

“Parents, we implore you to start educating yourselves on how dangerous social media is for our children,” Bronstein said. “These are life-saving conversations.”

WGN News has learned that legal proceedings are ongoing about the alleged bullying that led to Nate taking his life. The Bronsteins said any compensation awarded in those proceedings would be donated toward their fight to tackle bullying.

CALL OR TEXT 988 FOR THE SUICIDE CRISIS LIFELINE