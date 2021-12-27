Frustrations continue as airports try to recover from holiday weekend cancellations

CHICAGO — Holiday weekend travel woes continued Monday.

Hundreds of cancellations and delays continued at Chicago airports.

As covid cases rise, the illness continues to create shortages among airline employees. Collectively between O’Hhare and Midway there have been just over 140 flights cancelled Monday.

More than 1100 flight cancellations and over 4200 delayed flights have been reported in and out of the U.S Monday.

The significant airline disruptions have trickled down from this past weekend when thousands of people were stuck in airports across the country.

While weather in other parts of the U.S. attribute for some of the frustration, airline staffing shortages related to the covid omicron variant are behind a majority of the cancelled flights. While speaking on MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Aauci proposed making a covid vaccination mandatory for air travel.

When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.

Federal rules don’t require people travelling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.