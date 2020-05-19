Frustrations and dead ends for people attempting to collect unemployment benefits in Illinois

People who are trying to collect unemployment benefits in Illinois have faced persistent problems.

Frustrations are at all all-time high and people are running low on money.

Luiza Ramanoska is a makeup artists and applied from unemployment shortly after being laid off in March. She was approved right away and even though she requested direct deposit, she was sent a debit card in April.

“Every day I check it and the balance is still zero,” she said.

Ramanoska is not alone. Her younger sister and grandfather were also approved and received debit cards with zero balances. They have had no luck when they have tried to call the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

“It’s just dead. And honestly that’s the best way I can explain it,” she said. “It’s like it’s dead and either I’m on hold for hours and hours and then my phone shuts off or I’m just on hold for hours and hours.”

Sandra Murray was laid off from her job at Lutheran General Hospital as a surgical tech in March when schools were closed because she couldn’t find anyone to take care of her two sons, one with special needs.

She is also frustrated with IDES.

“Every time I call it is telling you the long wait line and they hang up,” she said. “They don’t ever let you wait or get through to talk.”

She also said someone applied for unemployment fraudulently in her name and hasn’t been able to reach anyone at IDES to straighten things out.

It has left her worried about her family’s future.

“I pay my rent because I have the stimulus check but that’s gone,” she said. “I have two kids two…. We need money. I just like the government to know it’s not working. … It’s not okay”

IDEA has processed more than a million initial unemployment claims since the beginning of May. And just last week it experienced a data breach for independent contractors who filed for pandemic unemployment assistance or PUA.

But Murray and Ramanoska say enough is enough.

“They’re saying, ‘We’re doing something,’” Ramanoska said. “They’re not doing anything about it. Or that’s what it seems like at least because we would have answers.”

“I’m a citizen. I pay my taxes,” Murray said. “I’m always working and when I need the system it’s failing me.”

An IDES spokeswoman told WGN News the agency is focused on increased productivity and encourages people to reach out to the agency by phone and online. As for the debit cards the spokeswoman said just because you are sent one, doesn’t mean you are eligible for benefits.

The full statement follows:

While IDES is focused on increased productivity, processing as many claims and paying benefits as quickly possible, the Department remains committed to identifying those who try to take advantage of the current situation. IDES always monitors and investigates fraudulent claims and will continue to rely on measures to detect, stop, and collect overpayments from fraudsters and pursue them with criminal and civil suits if necessary. If someone believes unemployment fraud is being committed, we encourage them to contact IDES at 800.814.0513 or 877.566.6230 or submit an allegation online here. KeyBank debit cards are mailed to all claimants who file an unemployment claim, regardless of eligibility determinations. This is done so that in the event a claimant is determined eligible to receive benefits and they do not choose the direct deposit payment option (which we do encourage claimants to set up and utilize), the claimant does not have to wait any longer to receive the debit card in the mail. After receiving the card, claimants should call the number on the back of the card to activate the card and set up a 4-digit PIN. Payment to the debit card is loaded after a claimant certifies for benefits, which is done every two weeks. After certification, payment is made between 2 and 3 days.