Frontier Airlines returning to Midway Airport

CHICAGO — For the first time in nearly seven years, Frontier Airlines flights will soon fly out of Chicago Midway International Airport.

Beginning in April, Frontier will become the sixth airline offering service out of Midway.

Despite the recent challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, Frontier representatives say the airline is preparing to return to pre-COVID travel vacations.

“Starting April 28, Frontier will connect Chicago Midway to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Basin through Ontario, California, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Tampa, Trenton, New Jersey and beginning in the middle of October, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale,” airline spokesperson Josh Flyr said.

Frontier plans to keep service out of Chicago O’Hare International, focusing on Mexico and Caribbean destinations.