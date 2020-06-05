From city to the suburbs, thousands march in protests Thursday

CHICAGO — Thousands of people gathered Thursday for a protest in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The demonstrators stepped off from Lincoln Park High School in solidarity.



The massive march moved down Halsted Street, across the Chicago River and through Goose Island. It was a 3-mile route that ended at Whitney Young High School in the West Loop.

The protest was organized by the Chicago Public Schools community. The crowd included students, teachers and activists with the group BYP100, the Black Youth Project.

There were similar smaller protests Thursday evening in Chicago Heights along Lincoln Highway and Western Avenue.

In Oak Park, a demonstration organized by state representative Lashawn Ford, called for police accountability reforms and an end to racial tensions.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.



