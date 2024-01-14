CHICAGO — Firefighters fought single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills as they battled two fires that broke out on Sunday morning.

The first fire broke out at a home in Grand Crossing and crews struggled to get the blaze under control as the dangerously cold temperatures complicated their efforts.

“The crews, they encountered a heavy volume of fire in the attic,” Anthony Frazier, Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief, said.

According to fire officials, there were no working smoke detectors in the home near East 71st Street & South University Avenue, but firefighters successfully managed to get inside and help a family of four escape safely.

“The weather definitely played a huge part in our fire operations, because we run into frozen hydrants, we got the snow, people are trying to stay warm,” Frazier said.

Gear, helmets and faces were covered in ice as crews battled the blaze.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital, but it is currently unclear why.

“It’s just precautionary. They’re stable and we’re still checking on them right now,” Frazier said.

Hours later on the city’s East Side, a fire broke out at G&M Auto in the 10000 block of South Avenue O.

“We had a heavy volume of fire from this auto repair shop. We immediately went defensive and we did make an interior attack,” Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker said.

It was all hands on deck as more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene to try and get the blaze under control.

The flames were eventually contained, but the freezing temperatures created challenges for crews.

“We’re having problems with of our apparatus, but we’re able to overcome them, but we’re just getting some rigs in place and because of the cold it’s very difficult for us out here right now,” Walker said.

CTA warming buses were eventually made available to crews, to help keep them warm.

“Our firefighters doing are doing good. We’re rotating them in and out of our warming bus,” Walker said.

Officials say the cause of the two fires is still unclear.