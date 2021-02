CHICAGO — Friends and family remembered the life of Damia Smith Saturday, a 15-year-old girl killed in a shooting spree last month that claimed the lives of four others.

Smith was killed on January 9 by a gunman who went on a shooting spree that spanned from Chicago’s South Side to Evanston, where it ended in a fatal shootout with police.

Damia Smith was a sophomore at Morgan Park High School where she was on the dance team.