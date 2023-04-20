CHICAGO — A week after the Chicago Fire Department and the city bid a final farewell to two city firefighters, an overwhelming response and outpouring of support continue with a fundraiser set for Friday to help the families of Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk.

Tony Martin, the Chicago Fire Department’s EMWQ Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Fund, joined WGN Evening News to speak about the event set to take place on Friday, April 21. The fundraiser will be held at Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, located at 3877 N. Elston Ave., in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A $20 donation is suggested with proceeds going to the CFD’s EMWQ Widows’ and Children’s Fund.

“The fire department, we are a big family, and at the end of the day, there is going to be continuing support from the fire department, from the city of Chicago, obviously from the community, it’s been tremendous and our media,” Martin said. “We can’t thank you guys enough.”

Actor David Eigenberg, Paul Vallas and WGN Morning News “Sweary” Mary Bohentin and Natalie Skyrd will be in attendance.