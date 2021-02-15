WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — No one was injured after a freight train derailment in West Chicago.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a Canadian National train derailed around 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection with Metra UP-W tracks.
Multiple cars derailed, but there were no injuries and the train was not carrying hazardous substances at the time of the accident.
Metra Union Pacific West trains were being terminated at West Chicago. According to Metra, a bus would shuttle customers between Geneva and West Chicago.
The cause of the derailment was under investigation.