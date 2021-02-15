WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — No one was injured after a freight train derailment in West Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a Canadian National train derailed around 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection with Metra UP-W tracks.

Multiple cars derailed, but there were no injuries and the train was not carrying hazardous substances at the time of the accident.

Metra Union Pacific West trains were being terminated at West Chicago. According to Metra, a bus would shuttle customers between Geneva and West Chicago.

Metra Alert UP-W – Due to an ongoing freight derailment inbound and outbound trains will be originating and terminating at West Chicago. An extra train will accommodate passengers between Elburn and Geneva. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) February 15, 2021

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.