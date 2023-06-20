CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is launching its summer meals program Tuesday.

Summer Meals and LunchStop will run at hundreds of school locations throughout CPS, including at all summer school programs, according to a press release from CPS. Meals will first be available June 20 at outdoor LunchStop locations with summer program site meals launching on June 26.

Students who participate in summer school programs, or who live in an area served by a summer program or LunchStop location, can receive the free meals. While no photo ID is required to receive a meal, children must be present and must eat what’s provided onsite.

Families can find a Summer Meals or LunchStop location near them on the District’s Summer Meal Finder.