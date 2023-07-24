CHICAGO — Free Red Line rides are being offered after Tuesday Night’s Cubs and White Sox game.

The free rides will take place from Molson Coors’ Vizzy Hard Seltzer Free Rides program. The free rides program began in 1988.

Rides will be free at the 35th Street station for two hours after the game.

“CTA is the most convenient and affordable way to get to and from the Crosstown Series games, and this partnership with Molson Coors makes it even easier to enjoy this great sports tradition,” said CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. “We encourage fans to celebrate responsibly by taking advantage of the free rides being offered through this partnership.”

The Cubs take on the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.