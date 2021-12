CHICAGO — With a fresh coating of snow on the ground, ice skating seems like a perfect way to spend the day.



And for some kids, that’s exactly what they got to do Wednesday with a free ice skating party hosted by the 19th Ward and Chicago Park District.

The ice skating event was sponsored by the district’s state lawmakers as well as the Mount Greenwood community and business association.

WGN News photojournalist Kevin Doellman gives us a look.