CHICAGO — Chicago Bear Roquan Smith and owner of Sweeney Taud Studioz hosted their first “Back to School” bash in the South Loop.

For eight hours, the barbershop, located in the 2200 block of S. Michigan Ave., helped more than 100 children starting classes Monday get a fresh start by providing haircuts, braiding and snacks at no cost.

The idea for the event came while Smith was in Warren Noel’s barber chair.

Smith, who on Saturday announced that he intends to play out the final year of his contract with the Bears, said in a statement, “I want to be able to support our youth and families in any way, shape, and form. It’s always been my passion to serve and uplift our communities.

“Chicago has always been a second home to me, and the fans have always treated me amazingly. I will always give this city my heart on and off the field.”