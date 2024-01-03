CHICAGO — New year, same admission at no cost for Illinoisans looking to visit the Shedd Aquarium on specific days during the first half of the calendar year.

Much like in 2023, with proof of residency, Illinois residents will receive free admission to Chicago’s aquatic animal world on certain days through the end of June. The Illinois Resident Free Days include access to all open animal and permanent exhibits, in addition to the seasonal Stingray Touch.

Free days at the Shedd begin next Tuesday, Jan. 9. Hours vary based on the date.

January 9-16, 23-25, 30, 31 February 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29 March 5, 12, 19, 26 April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 May 7, 14, 21, 28 June 4, 11, 18, 25 A breakdown of the free admission schedule

2024 Free Tuesday Evenings: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free Tuesday Evenings at the Shedd begin in March, with admission times at no cost slotted for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While entry to the Shedd will be free on the days listed above, a $5-per-order transaction fee applies to all Illinois Free Day ticket reservations.

Click here for more information.