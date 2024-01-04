CHICAGO — Free admission days at the Field Museum returns for Illinois residents.

The museum announced in a release that every Wednesday in 2024 is free admission for state residents.

Residents are required to show proof of residency to receive free general admission. Tickets are available on-site only and cannot be purchased in advanced.

In addition to free days, the museums ‘For All’ program offers a $3-per-person admission to families (up to 6 people) every day who qualify for state food assistance.

Visitors will only need to show a Link or WIC card upon arrival at the museum.

For more information, visit the museum’s website: Free Wednesdays – Field Museum