CHICAGO — Fourth of July celebrations and parades were held across Chicago on Tuesday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand for the 53rd Street Parade Tuesday morning.

In his first parade as mayor, Johnson said seeing so many people together for that sense of community brings him great joy.

Other elected officials at the parade included Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson.

This parade has been a tradition in the Hyde Park neighborhood dating back to 1992.

The parade route is about a mile long and it will end at Nichols Park for a picnic and festival.

Johnson also plans to attend 30th Anniversary African/Caribbean International Festival of Life Tuesday evening.