CHICAGO — A fourth child has died as a result of a fire last weekend in West Humboldt Park.

Four-year-old Alex Cruz died Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Alex’s siblings, Aiden Cruz, 5, Jayden Cruz, 6, and Angel Rodriguez, 11, died earlier this week following an early morning fire Sunday.

Fire officials said the fire that broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight on Chicago’s West Side.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a brick two-story flat.

Two adults were also hospitalized and reported to be in good condition.

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up.