Fourth and final suspect arrested in murder of 7-year-old Natalie Wallace

CHICAGO – The fourth and final suspect in the murder of 7-year-Natalie Wallace has been arrested.

Wallace was playing near her grandmother’s house on the Fourth of July when she was shot and killed.

Following an investigation, three suspects have been arrested and the fourth, Kevin Boyd, 28, has now been captured.

Boyd was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin after an arrest warrant was issued. Police said he fought extradition, but was subsequently returned to Illinois on Monday.

In July, the accused getaway driver, Reginald Merrill, 33, of Chicago, and an alleged shooter, Davion Mitchell, 22, were charged with first-degree murder.

A few weeks later in early August, another alleged shooter, Terrell Boyd, 30, of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said Kevin and Terrell Boyd are brothers and the shooting was a gang retaliation for the murder of their other brother.

“Y’all thought you were gonna celebrate the 4th of July, huh?” Kevin Boyd posted on Facebook after the murder, according to the bond proffer.

All four have been charged with first-degree murder.

Kevin Boyd’s next court day is scheduled for Jan. 11.