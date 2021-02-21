Four people, including 6-year-old boy killed in Rolling Meadows car crash

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Rolling Meadows left four people, including a 6-year-old boy dead and another person injured, according to police.

Police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, where four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a Jeep was traveling north on Route 53 while a Ford Fiesta was stopped on the right shoulder.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Jeep veered off the roadway to the right, striking the back of the Ford Fiesta.

The impact of the crash forced both cars to cross all lanes of traffic and come to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old man from Bellwood, was the sole occupant of his vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and all three passengers of the Ford Fiesta, a 45-year-old woman from Schaumburg, a 47-year-old woman from Chicago, a 17-year-old boy from Schaumburg and a 6-year-old boy from Chicago respectively, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notification. The crash remains under investigation from Illinois State Police, and it is currently unknown if road conditions or intoxicated driving contributed to the crash.