Four people in custody following West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Four people are in custody Wednesday morning after a short police chase on the West Side that police said began with a carjacking in the South Loop.

Police said a black BMW was stolen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, which was previously stolen by the four men.

Police said all of the suspects were quickly caught and that three weapons were recovered at the scene.

According to police, two of the four suspects involved were hospitalized due to shortness of breath. There are no injuries reported.

The incident happens as carjacking incidents continue to rise in Chicago. A man was killed in a carjacking in Bridgeport Monday, and a retired firefighter was killed when four people tried to steal his car earlier this month.