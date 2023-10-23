CHICAGO — Three children and an adult, who are migrants and were staying at Chicago’s 1st police district, were taken to hospitals on Monday.

The Chicago Fire Department responded and said they were suffering from heavy coughing and sneezing and taken to local emergency rooms.

Everybody is stable, as of Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

“New arrivals receive health screenings and have access to medical care via a clinic operated by Cook County Health,” the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement. “The Chicago Department of Public Health provides complimentary support by funding onsite clinical providers in Department of Family and Support Services-run shelters and by coordinating mobile healthcare providers and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to perform screenings in Police Districts so that new arrivals can be connected to care. Separate from clinical care, CDPH has a dedicated team that provides infection control consultation to congregate settings, including DFSS-run shelters.”

As of Monday, the number of migrants that have come to the city has eclipsed the 19,000 mark since the humanitarian crisis started 14 months ago.

More than 2,500 migrants are still staying at Chicago police districts.