Four expected to be arraigned in ComEd bribery scheme

CHICAGO — Four suspects are expected to be arraigned in federal court Wednesday in the ComEd bribery scheme.

According to court documents, former ComEd lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty, and John Hooker and former ComEd chief executive Anne Pramagiorre are accused of falsifying company records and creating off-book accounts to conceal or disguise payments made in an eight-year-long corruption scheme.

The four are accused of conspiring to influence and reward Madigan by funneling contracts and jobs to his political allies and workers in exchange for legislation favorable to ComEd.

Madigan has not yet been charged, and has denied any wrongdoing.

