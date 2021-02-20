Four children injured, driver in critical condition in Lake Shore Drive crash

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A single car crash on northbound Lake Shore Drive Saturday night injured four children and left the driver of the vehicle in critical condition, according to Fire officials.

Fire officials said the car was driving in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday night when the car lost control, striking a light pole and rolling over onto the entrance ramp.

Three children were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and one child was transported to Laurie Children’s Hospital.