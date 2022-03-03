CHICAGO — Chicago police joined community leaders Thursday to address the issue of gun violence plaguing city neighborhoods.

The panel encouraged kids not to be victims of their circumstances but to take control of their destiny by making wise decisions. The group worked to ensure kids that help was available.

“Just educate yourself on who you are. Really know who you are,” rapper Queen Key said. “There’s certain stuff you are not going to do. It’s not even possible because you know who you are. So yeah, everyone should just find themselves.”

Students at the historic Chicago Fenger High School sat and listened to a panel of law enforcement officials, aldermen and public figures in the music industry. The discussion: conflict resolution, community resources, and how gun violence affects the communities.

“Not only is that person a victim of gun violence traumatized but the people around them are traumatized as well,” therapist Jasmine Weaver said.

Survivors of gun violence spoke about their horrific experiences, encouraging teens to take another route other than violence to solve conflicts.

The forum also addressed a lack of resources on the city’s South and West sides.

“Why can’t we all be equal like other schools?” asked one student. “Funding-wise.”

Many panelists said there should be additional resources for students, including:

Schools

Therapists

Businesses

Job opportunities

Homeownership

“Sixty, 70 years ago, our grandparents were homeowners. Homeownership is the first step to generational wealth,” said Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16TH Ward). “When investments were taken out of our communities, Englewood used to be the second largest, second to State Street. Everyone came to the Wood to go shopping, to do grocery shopping, movie theaters.”

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

On Thursday, panelists also encouraged kids to put down their phones, break up fights and get help when altercations occur.