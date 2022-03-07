Former WTMX radio host Melissa McGurren’s defamation lawsuit dismissed

CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Hubbard Radio Chicago for its response to harassment claims against WTMX host Eric Ferguson.

Ferguson’s former co-host, Melissa McGurren, filed the $10 million lawsuit last fall. She claimed Hubbard falsely branded her as a liar in a staff memo after she reported Ferguson for abusive behavior against female employees.

Several other women have come forward with similar claims, and one former producer filed a sexual harassment suit against him.

Ferguson’s lawyers deny the charges. He stepped down from 101.9 The Mix in October.

