Former WGN News reporter and Chicago native John Hogan has died.

Hogan started at WGN Radio and Television as a college graduate in 1962.

He reported on some of Chicago’s biggest stories including the 1968 Democratic Convention and the trial of mass murderer Richard Speck.

After 16 years, he left journalism to work for a public utility company.

He also published half a dozen books.

He died earlier this month from complications following a heart surgery.

He was 82.