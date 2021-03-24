Former Vernon Hills Deputy Chief of Police indicted on two felony misconduct charges

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that former Vernon Hills Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Zimmerman was indicted by a Grand Jury Wednesday on two felony counts of official misconduct and two misdemeanor theft counts.

The Grand Jury alleged that Zimmerman falsified records related to the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The program’s grant funds are given to local police departments who use the money to compensate officers for additional time spent on traffic enforcement.

After the department identified discrepancies in the grant documentation in September 2020, Zimmerman resigned from his position as Deputy Chief of Police. A subsequent investigation found that Zimmerman had been paid over $4,000 based on false traffic citations he had written.

The falsified records triggered payment of grant funds despite the tickets having never been submitted for processing to the village, courts, or Secretary of State. No motorists were affected.

Vernon Hills Chief of Police Patrick L. Kreis said that the department has worked tirelessly to uncover fraud and cooperate with the investigation.

Zimmerman will remain free on a stayed $50,000 bench warrant until his arraignment, scheduled on April 5.