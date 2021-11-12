Former suburban CEO sentenced to 30 days for storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A former suburban tech CEO was sentenced to 30 days in jail Friday for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In court, Bradley Rukstales, the former CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was ordered to pay $500 in restitution in addition to the 30 day sentence. Judge Carl Nichols is allowing Rukstales to turn himself in at a later date.

Earlier this year, Rukstales, of Inverness, pleaded guilty to the following charges for taking part in the Capitol riot.

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

He later apologized for his role, saying in part, “My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.”

Rukstales was fired by Cogenia’s board after his arrest.

“This decision was made because Rukstales’ actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well,” the company said after the arrest.