CHICAGO — After 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo were shot to death last year, the CEO of the West Loop-based fast food giant sent a text message to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, blaming the deaths on the children’s parents.

As public outrage grew, McDonald’s CEO Christopher Kempczynski convened a company meeting to address the controversy.

During that meeting in the fall of 2021, the company’s head of corporate security, Michael Peaster, told the employees assembled that “We cannot broad brush the violence issues in Chicago to make it appear that all parents who have children who are victims to gun violence are bad parents.”

Peaster, a Black man, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last week against McDonald’s and Kempczynski, alleging that he was fired last month, not only because of his race, but out of retaliation for publicly contradicting the company’s CEO.

“This termination was discriminatory against Michael Peaster because of his race; it was part of hostile work environment based on his race; and it was retaliatory against Michael Peaster based on his respectful but legitimate contradiction of Kempczinski on the subject of race,” the suit states.

Peaster alleges that in early 2022 he was the company’s Vice President of Global Safety, Security and Intelligence. In that role, he and his team were also responsible for the physical safety and security of McDonald’s executives, including Kempczynski.

However, in the months after the company meeting, Kempczynski engaged in an “intentional campaign to ostracize” Peaster from the company where he’d worked for 35 years, according to the lawsuit.

On Nov. 7, McDonald’s head attorney told Peaster that he was fired as of Dec. 31 because he “had performed poorly as Vice-President of Global Safety, Security, and Intelligence, but the accusation of poor performance was pretextual,” the suit alleges.

A representative for McDonald’s told Crain’s Chicago Business that “The claims run completely afoul of the facts and the values our leadership team and company uphold … To suggest that his termination was based on retaliation or anything other than performance lapses is to completely ignore the facts.”

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.