CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were back in Chicago on Friday to head up this year’s Democracy Forum at McCormack Place.

The discussion takes place on the 15th anniversary of Obama’s first presidential election.

No longer in the White House, the 44th President of the United States continues to look for other ways to make an impact. The forum is an effort, in part, to foster new leadership, especially among young people — and strengthen democracy.

Friday’s event comes at a precarious moment in history as authoritarian leaders around the world seek to destroy democracy. In the US, polarized political parties refuse to compromise, most would agree, paralyzed by dysfunction and negativity.

Reflecting on the current landscape, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke of the former President’s path endured and the roads ahead.

“It was here where a young Barack Obama found a passion for activism and community organizing,” Johnson said. “It was here where he launched his political career that would eventually shape our nation for the better. It is also here, through this forum today, where that history will intersect with our future progress.”

Obama pointed to the four pillars to strengthen democracy:

Detoxifying our discourse

Developing models for more sustainable and inclusive systems of capitalism

Revitalizing our institutions to boost participation

Building Democratic culture.

Given the volatile political environment of the world, the former president’s observations will presumably be closely watched.