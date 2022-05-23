CHICAGO — The former mayor of suburban Oakbrook Terrace plead guilty Monday in a red light camera scheme.

Anthony “Tony” Ragucci faces up to five years in prison for the kickback scheme with a businessman and his stepsons. They allegedly paid thousands of dollars a month in case bribes to the mayor, in exchange for a cut of the town’s red light proceeds.

The controversial cameras were setup by the company “SafeSpeed LCC” and are located on one of the busiest intersections in the western suburb.

Ragucci could get a break in his sentence if he continues to cooperate with the probe.

A judge set a status hearing for August 15.