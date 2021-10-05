‘Such a mess’: Former employee at ‘The Mix’ speaks out amid Eric Ferguson scandal

CHICAGO — After three women have accused radio host Eric Ferguson of fostering a sexist and hostile work environment, a former 101.9 FM “The Mix” employee is speaking out.

On Tuesday, former co-host Melissa McGurren accused Ferguson in court filings of being “a serial abuser of women.”

McGurren went on to allege that management of The Mix allowed Ferguson to continue “perpetuating his misconduct” and protected him.

This comes after the Chicago Tribune revealed that former co-worker Cynthia DeNicolo sued Ferguson alleging that the radio Hall-of Famer “coerced sexual favors” from her earlier in her career. After DeNicolo’s accusation, former sales employee Kristen Mori accused Ferguson of offensive touching and claimed management turned a blind eye.

A former Mix employee spoke to WGN News under the condition of anonymity Tuesday — saying Ferguson set the tone around the male-dominated radio station.

“It’s just such a mess. My first day, I was told to stay away from Eric, you know,” the man said. “He wasn’t a very nice person.”

The Mix has pulled Ferguson off the air through October, according to the Daily Herald.

After the initial allegations, the company that owns The Mix, Hubbard, said they “found no evidence to corroborate allegations of illegal workplace conduct.”

Attorneys for Ferguson have denied the allegations.