Former DCFS supervisor due in court Thursday on charges linked to AJ Freund case

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A former DCFS supervisor goes to court Thursday to face felony charges in connection with the AJ Freund case.

Andrew Polovin of Island Lake, and Carlos Acosta, an elected McHenry County board member from Woodstock, were arrested last Thursday on two counts each of endangering the life of a child and one count of reckless conduct, the McHenry County sheriff’s office announced.

The former caseworkers had previously investigated allegations of abuse in the Freund family home. But the men closed the case about four months before the 5-year-old boy was beaten by his parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and Joann Cunningham, who then buried his body and told police he was missing.

The men left DCFS in December following AJ’s death.

Freund Sr. and Cunningham were charged with first-degree murder in his beating death.

Cunningham, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in the murder of her son. The judge said she will have to serve 100% of her sentence. Afterward, she will need to serve an additional three years of mandatory supervised released.

Freund Sr., 60, is awaiting trial.