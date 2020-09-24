Former DCFS employee arraigned in AJ Freund case

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Former Illinois child welfare worker Carlos Acosta was arraigned Thursday morning in the AJ Freund case.

Acosta, 54, and Andrew Polovin, 48, were arrested earlier this month on two counts each of endangering the life of a child and one count of reckless conduct, the McHenry County sheriff’s office announced.

Polovin was Acosta’s supervisor at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the months before 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund’s body was found in a shallow grave near his family’s Crystal Lake home in April 2019, days after his parents reported him missing.

Polovin pleaded not guilty last week. If convicted, he faces two to five years in prison. His attorney says probation is also on the table. Polovin next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

AJ’s parents, JoAnn Cunningham and AJ Freund Sr. have both pleaded guilty in his death.