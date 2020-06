CHICAGO — A former principal of a North Side elementary school now faces felony battery charges.

Kurt Jones resigned earlier this month from his position at Franklin Elementary School in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

He was charged with throwing a plastic water bottle at a lunchroom employee back in March.

Prosecutors said Jones said he had been talking about dodgeball with staff and he was just “horsing around” when he threw the water bottle.

He’s now been released on bond.