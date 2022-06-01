CHICAGO — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas is expected to officially enter the race for Chicago mayor on Wednesday.

Vallas has been critical of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of crime and policing in the city.

He ran for mayor in 2019, getting about five percent of the vote. Vallas also ran for governor in 2002, losing in the Democratic primary.

He was the CEO of CPS from 1995 through 2001, and was Mayor Richard Daley’s budget director before that.

Lightfoot has said she plans to run for reelection, but has not made a formal announcement.

Other candidates in the running include Ald. Ray Lopez, Businessman Willie Wilson and State Rep. Kam Buckner.