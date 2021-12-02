Former Cook County Sheriff’s deputy charged with allegedly trafficking cocaine from Mexico

CHICAGO — A former Cook County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in trafficking cocaine from Mexico into Illinois.

Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, was charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2019, Homeland Security Investigations discovered Carmona’s alleged involvement in an international cocaine trafficking operation. In July 2019, HSI agents recovered over 16 kilograms of cocaine from two Illinois residences Carmona allegedly owned.

Carmona allegedly told agents the cocaine was from Mexico and admitted to being part of an operation that trafficked the cocaine into Illinois.

Previously, authorities charged Luis Felipe Cantu-Reyes – who was also allegedly involved in the trafficking operation – with controlled substance trafficking, calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, Carmona faces a minimum 30-year sentence due to the conspiracy charges.

Carmona’s bond has been set at $1 million and his next court date is Dec. 10.