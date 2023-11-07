CHICAGO — Several City Colleges of Chicago students who were experiencing housing insecurity now have a new place to stay.

A building that was once a convent for Holy Innocence in the city’s West Town neighborhood has been configured to house six non-traditional college students.

The majority of the building sat empty for some time and in a matter of nine months was made it move-ready for the students.

City Colleges of Chicago and Depaul USA partnered for this opening which is the latest part of their latest Dax program.

The students will be provided with fully furnished rooms and share common areas like the kitchen.

WGN’s Christine Flores has more.