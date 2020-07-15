Former Chicago police partners sentenced for stealing cash, drugs on false search warrants

CHICAGO – Two former Chicago police partners have been sentenced to over five years each following a federal investigation into false search warrants.

David Salgado was sentenced to 71-months in federal prison Wednesday after his partner, Xavier Elizondo, was sentenced to seven years last month.

Following an investigation by the FBI, it was proven in court that the officers conspired to submit materially false information to state court judges to fraudulently obtain search warrants that enabled them to enter various properties and seize cash and drugs.

They were assigned to the same gang team in Chicago police’s tenth district.

Salgado, 38 and Elizondo, 48, both of Chicago, would then steal items and falsify police reports to conceal the thefts.

They were convicted by a jury in October 2019 on all counts against them, including conspiracy to commit theft, deprivation of civil rights, embezzlement, and obstruction of justice. Salgado was also convicted of making a false statement to the FBI.

“The defendants fundamentally betrayed the trust placed in them by the public and the state’s criminal justice system,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean J.B. Franzblau and Ankur Srivastava argued in the government’s joint sentencing memorandum. “The defendants not only harmed individual victims, but they also impaired the public’s confidence in law enforcement.”

Prosecutors said Chicago police provided valuable assistance to the investigation.