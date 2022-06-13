CHICAGO — Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley has been discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital following a neurological event.

Daley’s physician, Dr. Eric Terman, says the 80-year-old will undergo screening at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in what was described as a “short say,” per spokeswoman Jacquelyn Heard.

Daley had been hospitalized since last Wednesday, undergoing tests.

WGN News earned that the former mayor wasn’t feeling well and his family encouraged him to go to the hospital to get checked out.

He is expected to make a full recovery.