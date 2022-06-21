CHICAGO — Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is back home, nearly two weeks after he was hospitalized for what his doctor described as a “neurological event.”

Daley was first reported to be hospitalized on June 8. A spokesperson said he was alert and in good spirits at the time as doctors performed testing.

Daley was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on June 13 and transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where the spokesperson said he was working to build his strength and improve his health.