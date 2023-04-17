CHICAGO — The former ComEd CEO was back on the witness stand Monday to testify in her own defense.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore took the stand Monday for questions by the federal prosecutors office in the “ComEd Four” bribery trial.

Pramaggiore and three defendants, charged in November 2020, are former ComEd Vice President and lobbyist John Hooker; Jay Doherty, a former ComEd lobbying contractor and President of the City Club of Chicago; and Michael McClain, another former ComEd lobbying contractor and consultant who, for decades, has been a close confidant of Madigan. All have pleaded not guilty.

The federal prosecutors allege Pramaggiore, Hooker, McClain, and Doherty engaged in a criminal conspiracy from 2011 to 2019.

The four, facing bribery conspiracy and falsifying records charges, are accused of funneling jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Madigan-approved consultants. In exchange, investigators said for the speaker’s support of the giant utility’s legislative agenda.

Pramaggiore contradicting federal prosecutors, denied there was ever a conspiracy. The former ComEd CEO testified that no one on her team ever asked Madigan to bring the legislation up for a vote.

Madigan was charged in 2022 with racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

In 2020, ComEd admitted to the bribery scheme and paid $200 million fine.