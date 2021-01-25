Former Bear Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman surprises Advocate Aurora Health employees with Super Bowl tickets

Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman surprised vaccinated health care workers for Advocate Aurora Health with tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on February 7.

The gift is part of a joint effort with the National Football League to send 7,500 vaccinated front-line health care workers to the Super Bowl for free.

The workers surprised by Tillman were:

Shawndra Ferrell, home health nurse with Advocate Trinity Hospital

Carl Paige, facility operations at Advocate Trinity Hospital

Alicja and Jacob Salman, hospitalists at various Advocate Aurora locations