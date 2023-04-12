CHICAGO — A former payroll manager for the Art Institute of Chicago, accused of misappropriating more than $2 million in museum funds, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Michael Maurello, 56, of Beach Park, was federally charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and bank fraud after being accused of depositing museum funds into his personal bank account from 2007-2020.

According to a written plea agreement, Maurello admitted to keeping spreadsheets and notes to track the misappropriated money so that he could later make reversals within the payroll system.

When asked about such payments in January 2020, Maurello lied to the museum’s assistant controller and later edited and altered a report from the museum’s payroll system to hide information about the stolen funds.

Maurello will be sentenced on Sept. 14. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to three years on supervised release.

He is also expected to pay restitution back to the Art Institute of Chicago.