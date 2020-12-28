Former Alderman Proco Moreno faces DUI charges

CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman is facing DUI charges following a reckless ride that damaged at least eight cars along one of Chicago’s wealthiest streets.

Police said Proco Joe Moreno, Chicago’s 1st Ward Alderman from 2010-2019, was driving drunk along Astor Street Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Moreno has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and five counts related to leaving the scene of an accident.

One witness said Moreno recklessly drove down the block and sideswiped “about two to three blocks worth of cars.”

The 48-year-old later smashed into a tree on Division Street and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is reported to be in good condition.

Neighbors Joyce and Richard Prince heard the commotion and rushed to the window Sunday to see what was happening.

“So we look out the window and the car was on the sidewalk so we thought somebody was maybe just drunk and drove on the sidewalk,” Richard Prince said.

Monday morning, mangled metal, bumpers and debris littered the pavement near the corner of North Astor and East Division Streets. Some cars were totaled and had to be towed.

“It’s just really disappointing,” neighbor Kelsey Mulhern said, who found her Volkswagen Passat sideswiped by the ex-Alderman.

Nobody other than Moreno was injured in the incident.

Moreno was defeated by Daniel La Spata in the 1st Ward election in 2019, a year in which he was arrested and charged with insurance fraud and falsely reporting a stolen vehicle.

Moreno could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear whether he has an attorney.