Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz indicted for fraud; allegedly used political funds for personal expenses

CHICAGO – Former Chicago Alderman Ricardo Munoz has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

While serving as alderman of the 22nd Ward in Chicago, prosecutors allege Munoz used campaign money for personal expenses.

Prosecutors allege Munoz used the funds to pay a relative’s college tuition and other personal expenses, including jewelry, clothing, cell phones, vacations, sports tickets, and airline tickets.

Munoz allegedly obtained funds through cash withdrawals and debit card charges from the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus (CPRC) bank account or by transferring funds from CPRC to another political fund he controlled – Citizens for Munoz (CFM) – and then on to his personal checking account, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege Munoz attempted to hide the fraud scheme by making “materially false representations” to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors of the CPRC, the indictment revealed.

Munoz, 56, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. The money laundering count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Read the full indictment below: