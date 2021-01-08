Former Ald. Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno ordered into custody after violating bond

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Alderman Proco “Joe” Moreno was booked into Cook County jail on Thursday.

The Chicago Tribune reports a judge ordered Moreno to turn himself in for violating his bail.

The former alderman was recently charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving when he crashed into several parked cars in the city’s Gold Coast. A police report indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.32%, or four times the legal limit.

Prosecutors say that’s in violation of Moreno’s bond in his ongoing insurance fraud case.

Moreno will stay behind bars until next Friday, when the judge set a hearing to reconsider his bond.